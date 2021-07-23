Federal Bank sees pain in gold loans as COVID takes a toll; MSME business too struggle in April-June quarter

Federal Bank has also restructured gold loans worth Rs 200 crore and business banking accounts worth Rs 339 crore.

Kerala-based private sector lender, Federal Bank, on July 23, saw its asset quality deteriorating in the April-June quarter of financial year 2021-2022, led by stress in the gold loans and small enterprises segments. The second wave of COVID-19 in April and May led to difficulties in collections from borrowers, many of whom were also hit hard by business restrictions, said Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Federal Bank.

The lender’s total slippages rose to Rs 640 crore in the quarter from Rs 598 crore in the preceding quarter. Gold loan slippages stood at Rs 50 crore -- or 0.3 percent of the portfolio-- for the quarter ended June and another Rs 35 crore worth of other retail accounts linked to gold loan borrowers were also recognised as slippages. Fresh bad loans in business banking, which includes loans to small enterprises, increased to Rs 169 crore in the quarter compared with Rs 73 crore in the January-March quarter.

A loan becomes NPA if there is no repayment of interest or principal for a period of 90 days.

Federal Bank has also restructured gold loans worth Rs 200 crore and business banking accounts worth Rs 339 crore.

“There are some pockets, such as gold loans, where usually slippages are almost non-existent. This quarter, given the extended lockdowns in certain geographies and the challenges clients were facing, we did want to, beyond a point, push customers to make the payments. So if they could not, they were either restructured or became NPA (non-performing asset),” said Srinivasan.

The stress in business banking is a sign of the prevailing environment, Srinivasan said, adding that things may improve going ahead.

“We are seeing a pick-up and we are reasonably hopeful that it will moderate.” The signs of stress are most evident among borrowers whose incomes are not fixed and who are dependent on trade and transaction volume for their revenues. As a consequence, loans to small businesses have been worse hit. The salaried segment is relatively well-insulated, Srinivasan said.

The provisioning norms of the bank continue to be very conservative, Srinivasan added. On every Rs 100, it has provided Rs 65, including for gold loans, which are fully secured. On Rs 640 crore, Federal Bank made Rs 460 crore as credit provisions. The bank’s credit cost eased to 1.36 percent in Q1FY22 from 2.19 percent in Q4FY21. Srinivasan guided for a full-year credit cost of 1-1.1 percent.

On July 22, Thrissur-based CSB Bank reported a rise in bad loans in the gold loan segment in the April-June quarter of FY22 as the second wave of COVID-19 hit repayments. The bank saw slippages worth Rs 435 crore during the quarter, of which Rs 337 crore came from gold loan accounts.

Since the beginning of 2021, many lenders have been issuing auction notices for gold, suggesting that stress in the segment has risen. In May, Manappuram Finance said it had auctioned gold worth Rs 404 crore during the quarter ended March 2021, as against just Rs eight crore worth of gold auctions held during the first three quarters of financial year 2021.