Federal Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 37.3% YoY to Rs. 716.2 cr: Emkay

Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Federal Bank to report net profit at Rs. 716.2 crore up 37.3% year-on-year (up 1.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 20.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,856 crore, according to Emkay.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 30.7% Y-o-Y (down 1.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,198 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

