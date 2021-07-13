Federal Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 11.8% YoY to Rs. 447.9 cr: ICICI Direct

Federal Bank

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking & Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects Federal Bank to report net profit at Rs. 447.9 crore up 11.8% year-on-year (down 6.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 12.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,457.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 5.9% Y-o-Y (down 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 877.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

