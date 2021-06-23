Federal Bank donates 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine carriers to Kerala

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Continuing its support to the state's fight against COVID-19, the Federal Bank has donated 10,000 vaccine carriers to the tune of Rs.92.04 lakh to the Kerala government.

This was part of various infrastructure, logistic and awareness programmes that the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation, the CSR arm of the bank major, recently undertook to help combat the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The Federal Bank team, led by Reji P G, Deputy Vice President-II, formally handed over the contributed equipment to the state Health Minister Veena George here recently, an official statement said.

Nisha K Das, Regional Head and Deputy Vice President-II, Thiruvananthapuram and Kavitha K Nayar, State Business Head, Government Business were among those officials who were present during the occasion, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Federal Bank had last month donated Rs 3.55 crore for establishing a special COVID facility at the government hospital in Aluva in Ernakulam district.

The ICU, within the hospital campus, had 100 beds with ventilators and several other advanced medical support equipment for treating Covid patients.