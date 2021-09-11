MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Fed to hold public event on pandemic recovery on Sept 24

Reuters
September 11, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed policymakers will hold a community discussion on the pandemic recovery on Sept. 24, the central bank said Friday, part of its “Fed Listens” initiative begun in 2019.

The initial series of public forums were designed to feed directly into the central bank's rethink of how it should manage monetary policy, an effort that culminated last August in the adoption of a new strategic framework that sharpened the Fed's focus on achieving full employment.

Fed policymakers often publicly refer back to remarks made during those forums as having helped shape their thinking about the economy and their approach to what to do about it.

The upcoming event will convene representatives from a range of sectors, the Fed said, including the owner of a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant, the superintendent of the Philadelphia public schools, the immediate past president of the Screen Actors Guild and the director of a home ownership counseling service in Arizona.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Vice Chair Richard Clarida will moderate the discussion. Powell will give opening remarks.
Tags: #Federal Reserve
first published: Sep 11, 2021 08:55 am

