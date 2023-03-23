Fed tightening, market jitters to weaken rupee; RBI could press hard on brakes: Moody's

The risk of weakness in currencies in the emerging economies in Asia is worrisome but it is greater in India with a new bout of rupee weakness, which can force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to "press harder on the brakes", Moody's Analytics has said.

The Indian rupee had been volatile for almost a year now and hit several fresh all-time lows as the US dollar strengthened against major global currencies. In October 2022, the rupee breached the 83 mark for the first time. The rupee is hovering at around 82 to a dollar.

"The risk of currency weakness in emerging Asia is especially worrisome given its status as the cradle of the EM (emerging market) recovery. Our outlook calls for economies in emerging Asia to handily outperform the rest of the EM cohort as China's rebound gains momentum and as pent-up demand, still on hold from the Delta wave in India and Southeast Asia, props up consumer spending," Moody's said in a report.

"The risk of currency weakness in emerging Asia is especially worrisome given its status as the cradle of the EM (emerging market) recovery. Our outlook calls for economies in emerging Asia to handily outperform the rest of the EM cohort as China's rebound gains momentum and as pent-up demand, still on hold from the Delta wave in India and Southeast Asia, props up consumer spending," Moody's said in a report.

The rupee weakness may slow India, which it earlier expected to be one of emerging Asia's best-performing economies, it said. The Reserve Bank of India, from time to time, intervenes in the market through liquidity management, including through the selling of dollars to prevent a steep drop in the rupee. "Although the (RBI February monetary policy) meeting's minutes showed only one member concerned with the Fed's pace of tightening, this could quickly change when the bank meets in April, especially if faster Fed tightening and market jitters cause the rupee to weaken further," the report said.

In February, the monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the repo rate at which the RBI lends money to all commercial banks by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent. The rate hiking spree started in May last year to combat inflation. The MPC will likely meet from April 3-6 for its bi-monthly policy review.

