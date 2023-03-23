 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed tightening, market jitters to weaken rupee; RBI could press hard on brakes: Moody's

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

The Indian rupee had been volatile for almost a year now and hit sank to several new lows as the US dollar strengthened against major global currencies. The MPC will meet in the first week of February

The risk of weakness in currencies in the emerging economies in Asia is worrisome but it is greater in India with a new bout of rupee weakness, which can force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to "press harder on the brakes", Moody's Analytics has said.

The Indian rupee had been volatile for almost a year now and hit several fresh all-time lows as the US dollar strengthened against major global currencies. In October 2022, the rupee breached the 83 mark for the first time. The rupee is hovering at around 82 to a dollar.

"The risk of currency weakness in emerging Asia is especially worrisome given its status as the cradle of the EM (emerging market) recovery. Our outlook calls for economies in emerging Asia to handily outperform the rest of the EM cohort as China's rebound gains momentum and as pent-up demand, still on hold from the Delta wave in India and Southeast Asia, props up consumer spending," Moody's said in a report.