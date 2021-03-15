February WPI inflation at 4.17%

A labourer carries a sack filled with pulses at a wholesale pulses market in Kolkata (Representative Image)

The Wholesale Prince Index (WPI) numbers for February 2021 has been released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

WPI inflation for the month is at 4.17 percent compared to 2.26 percent for the corresponding period in January 2021, as per a ministry release

This is a 27-month high.

(This is a developing story, copy will be updated)