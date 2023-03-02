 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

February E2W sales: Ola retains top spot, TVS outsells Ather to grab second position

Avishek Banerjee
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

The total number of electronic two-wheelers sold last month was almost double the number of units sold during February 2022 at 35,709 units, and just a notch above 64,595 units sold in January 2023.

Pic used for representation purpose

Despite the complicated situation surrounding the FAME-II schemes, registrations of electric two-wheelers (E2W) went up by nearly 1.7 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis to 65,675 units during February 2023, according to the data available on the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways’ (MoRTH) Vahan portal.

The total number of electronic two-wheelers sold last month was almost double the number of units sold during February 2022 at 35,709 units, and just a notch above 64,595 units sold in January 2023., as per Vahan data.

However, the figures are still 15 percent less compared to the highest monthly registrations of 77,094 units in October (festive month) 2022.

Ola, TVS & Ather Energy occupy top 3 spots