Fearing shortage, govt makes advance plan to import about 10 lakh ton tur dal this year via pvt trade

Jan 12, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

The issue was discussed in a high-level meeting called by the cabinet secretary to review the prices of essential commodities, especially pulses and onions.

Fearing likely shortage, the government on Thursday said it has made an advance plan to import about 10 lakh tonne higher quality of tur dal via private trade this year to meet the domestic requirement.

Tur production is pegged lower at 3.89 million tonne in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) from 4.34 million tonne in the previous year as per the initial projection made by the agriculture ministry. Tur is a kharif crop.

"There may be a shortfall in tur dal production because of weather and wilt disease in Gulbarg areas (in Karnataka). The plan has been made to meet any shortfall through imports," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told reporters.

The country has to import about 10 lakh tonne of tur dal during the current marketing year (December-November) to ensure smooth domestic availability, he said.

About 7.6 lakh tonne of tur was imported in 2021-22, he added.