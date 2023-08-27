English
    FDI equity inflows dip 34% to $10.94 bn in April-June 2023

    PTI
    August 27, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

    Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India declined 34 percent to $10.94 billion during April-June period this fiscal year, according to government data.

    FDI inflows stood at $16.59 billion during April-June 2022-23, the data from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed.

    According to the data, FDI dipped from countries including Mauritius, Singapore, the US and the UAE during April-June 2023-24.

    Inflows dipped in segments including computer hardware and software, trading, automobile and pharma.

    first published: Aug 27, 2023 04:08 pm

