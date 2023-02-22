 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

FDI equity inflows decline 15% to USD 36.75 billion in April-December FY23

PTI
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

The FDI inflows stood at USD 43.17 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India declined by 15 per cent to USD 36.75 billion during the April-December this fiscal, according to the latest Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade data.

The FDI inflows stood at USD 43.17 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total FDI inflows, which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital, declined to USD 55.27 billion during the nine months of the current fiscal year as against USD 60.4 billion in the year-ago period.

During April-December 2022-23, Singapore emerged as the top investor with USD 13 billion FDI.