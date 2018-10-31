App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

FDC receives EIR from US health regulator for Waluj plant

The company said it had submitted a detailed compliance report to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) within the stipulated period in response to the Form 483 containing eight observations issued to it by the regulator.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Drug firm FDC on Wednesday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Waluj (Maharashtra) plant.

The company said it had submitted a detailed compliance report to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) within the stipulated period in response to the Form 483 containing eight observations issued to it by the regulator.

"The company has received an EIR for the said manufacturing facility, which was inspected from August 10, 2018, to August 16, 2018, by USFDA," FDC said in a statement.

The plant is considered to be acceptable with regards to current good manufacturing practices (GMPs) and the inspection stands closed, it added.

USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that is subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the same to be closed.

FDC shares were trading 0.15 percent up at Rs 202 on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 01:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #drug #FDC #USFDA #Waluj plant

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.