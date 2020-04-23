App
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

FCI transports 2.8 lakh tonnes food grains to states on Wednesday

Maximum movement was from Punjab, which loaded 46 train loads, followed by Telangana with 18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

State-owned FCI transported a record 2.8 lakh tonnes of food grains on Wednesday through trains to consuming states for distribution through ration shops, the government said on Thursday. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) set a new benchmark on April 22 when it moved 102 train loads carrying about 2.8 lakh tonnes of food grains, Food Ministry said in a statement.

"Wheat and raw rice was moved from Punjab and Haryana to various parts of the country, boiled rice was moved from Telangana to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal," it said.

With this movement, the total food grains stocks moved by FCI during the lockdown period crossed 5 million tonnes, at a daily average of 1.65 lakh tonnes.

During the same period, FCI unloaded 4.6 million tonnes stocks and distributed 9.8 million tonnes to the state governments under various schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), the statement said.

Under the PMGKAY scheme, FCI has already handed over 4.23 million tonnes of food grains to state governments for distribution to about 80 crore beneficiaries.

Each person will get 5 kg ration free of cost for three months.

The Centre also provides 5 kg of food grains per person per month under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) at a highly subsidised price of Rs 2-3 per kg.

Meanwhile, wheat procurement has picked up pace post April 15 in all major producing states, the ministry said.

Till April 22, 3.38 million tonnes of wheat has been procured for the central pool, with Punjab alone contributing 2.15 million tonnes.

The target set for procurement of wheat during this season is 40 million tonnes.

"With such robust inflows into the central pool, FCI will be able to replenish its granaries with fresh stocks quickly, even after meeting all additional requirements of food grains to fulfil the needs of people during the current crisis," the statement said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 10:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Food Corporation of India #Food Ministry #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.