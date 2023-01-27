 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

FCI to start e-auction of 25 lakh tonne wheat to bulk buyers from February 1

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

On Wednesday, the government announced plans to sell 30 lakh tonne of wheat in the open market from its buffer stock under the Open Sale Market Scheme (OMSS) in order to check rising wheat and wheat flour prices.

Representative Image

State-owned FCI, which plans to sell 25 lakh tonne of wheat to bulk consumers, on Friday said that it will start a weekly e-auctioning from February 1 at a reserve price of Rs 2,350 per quintal plus freight cost.

On Wednesday, the government announced plans to sell 30 lakh tonne of wheat in the open market from its buffer stock under the Open Sale Market Scheme (OMSS) in order to check rising wheat and wheat flour prices.

Out of 30 lakh tonne, Food Corporation of India (FCI) will sell 25 lakh tonne to bulk consumers like flour millers through e-auction, 2 lakh tonne will be given to states/Union territories and 3 lakh tonne to institutions and state-PSUs at concessional rates for converting wheat into wheat flour and then sell at not more than Rs 29.50 per kg.

Addressing a press conference, FCI Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K Meena said: "The tenders would be up today, and the e-auction will take place on Wednesday".