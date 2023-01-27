English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    FCI to start e-auction of 25 lakh tonne wheat to bulk buyers from February 1

    On Wednesday, the government announced plans to sell 30 lakh tonne of wheat in the open market from its buffer stock under the Open Sale Market Scheme (OMSS) in order to check rising wheat and wheat flour prices.

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    State-owned FCI, which plans to sell 25 lakh tonne of wheat to bulk consumers, on Friday said that it will start a weekly e-auctioning from February 1 at a reserve price of Rs 2,350 per quintal plus freight cost.

    On Wednesday, the government announced plans to sell 30 lakh tonne of wheat in the open market from its buffer stock under the Open Sale Market Scheme (OMSS) in order to check rising wheat and wheat flour prices.

    Out of 30 lakh tonne, Food Corporation of India (FCI) will sell 25 lakh tonne to bulk consumers like flour millers through e-auction, 2 lakh tonne will be given to states/Union territories and 3 lakh tonne to institutions and state-PSUs at concessional rates for converting wheat into wheat flour and then sell at not more than Rs 29.50 per kg.

    Addressing a press conference, FCI Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K Meena said: "The tenders would be up today, and the e-auction will take place on Wednesday".