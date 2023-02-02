 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FCI sells 8.88 lakh tonne wheat to bulk consumers on first day of e-auction

PTI
Feb 02, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

FCI commenced e-auction of wheat on February 1 under Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) for bulk users in order to improve domestic availability and check wheat prices.

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) has sold 8.88 lakh tonne of wheat to bulk consumers like flour millers on the first day of e-auction conducted in 22 states, the food ministry said on Thursday.

On the first day, it offered for sale about 22 lakh tonne of wheat against the earmarked 25 lakh tonne under OMSS.

"More than 1,100 bidders came forward for participation in the first e-auction. A quantity of 8.88 lakh tonne was sold on the first day of e-auction in 22 states," the ministry said in a statement.