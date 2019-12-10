App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

FCI raises Rs 8,000 cr on BSE BOND platform

B S Mohapatra, Executive Director (Finance) at FCI said the platform's convenience, user-friendly feature and support from BSE team smoothened the entire bidding and fund-raising process.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) garnered Rs 8,000 crore by way of issuance of bonds on private placement basis on BSE's electronic book mechanism platform. In total, 247 bids for Rs 20,071.2 crore were received on BSE BOND Platform, which is the second highest bids ever received for yield based bidding, the exchange said in a statement.

B S Mohapatra, Executive Director (Finance) at FCI said the platform's convenience, user-friendly feature and support from BSE team smoothened the entire bidding and fund-raising process.

"I am delighted that FCI is able to raise Rs 8,000 crore successfully using BSE BOND platform...BSE firmly believes that Indian bond market is tapping ample potential for sizeable growth and India is parking its domestic savings in the most judicious manner," BSE CEO and MD Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

Close

The platform was launched on July 1, 2016 to facilitate online bidding for private placement of debt securities. Since then, companies have garnered over Rs 9 lakh crore through the exchange mechanism.

related news

The platform, which allows all categories of investors to place bids, helps bring in transparency and efficiency in price discovery for private placement of debt securities.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #Food Corporation of India #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.