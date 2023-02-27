 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FC TecNrgy, SFC Energy ink pact for hydrogen, methanol fuel cell unit in Gurugram

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Under the agreement, a new facility for hydrogen and methanol fuel cell manufacturing will be set up in Gurugram which will be operational by April 2023, a statement said.

FC TecNrgy and German firm SFC Energy have inked a pact for hydrogen and methanol fuel cell manufacturing in India with a plan of new facility in Gurugram, Haryana.

As per the pact, SFC will manufacture its EFOY hydrogen and EFOY methanol fuel cells locally and take care of quality assurance while FCTec will continue to be the 'go to market' partner that will include identifying opportunities, engineering & assembly of customized fuel cell solutions, system integration besides design and development of other critical components for such solutions and after-sales service.

The agreement was officially signed off during the India visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.