172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|fastags-to-become-mandatory-for-obtaining-third-party-insurance-from-april-2021-5795081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FASTags to become mandatory for obtaining third-party insurance from April 2021

FASTag is an electronic badge stuck to the windshield of a car. This allows for drivers to go through a toll plaza without having to stop as the information on the badge is collected electronically and the payment is made either through a prepaid wallet or directly through the owner’s bank account

Moneycontrol News

From April 1, 2021, FASTags may become mandatory while obtaining third-party insurance. This is expected to increase adoption of the electronic toll collection device.

A government official told Mint, "It is being proposed that having a valid FASTag will be made mandatory while availing a new third-party insurance through an amendment in the certificate of insurance, in which the details of FASTag ID will be captured."

FASTag is an electronic badge stuck to the windshield of a car. This allows drivers to go through a toll plaza without having to stop as the information on the badge is collected electronically and the payment is made either through a prepaid wallet or directly through the owner’s bank account.

Close

Earlier this year, FASTags were made mandatory on all national highway toll plazas and the government has been trying to encourage its use. It is believed that the use of FASTags could help decongesting toll plazas.

According to the report, from January 1, the transport ministry also plans to make mandatory the use of FASTags on cars sold from December, 2017. The device has already been made mandatory on vehicles having national permits since October 1, 2019.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Economy #FASTag #India #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.