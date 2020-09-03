FASTags to become mandatory for obtaining third-party insurance from April 2021

From April 1, 2021, FASTags may become mandatory while obtaining third-party insurance. This is expected to increase adoption of the electronic toll collection device.

A government official told Mint, "It is being proposed that having a valid FASTag will be made mandatory while availing a new third-party insurance through an amendment in the certificate of insurance, in which the details of FASTag ID will be captured."

FASTag is an electronic badge stuck to the windshield of a car. This allows drivers to go through a toll plaza without having to stop as the information on the badge is collected electronically and the payment is made either through a prepaid wallet or directly through the owner’s bank account.

Earlier this year, FASTags were made mandatory on all national highway toll plazas and the government has been trying to encourage its use. It is believed that the use of FASTags could help decongesting toll plazas.

According to the report, from January 1, the transport ministry also plans to make mandatory the use of FASTags on cars sold from December, 2017. The device has already been made mandatory on vehicles having national permits since October 1, 2019.