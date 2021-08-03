FASTag toll collections rise to almost pre-COVID-19 second wave levels in July, comes in at Rs 2,976 crore

The NHAI had witnessed its highest-ever toll collection through FASTag in March 2021 after it had made FASTag mandatory at toll booths across the country in February 2020.

As the Indian economy opened further in July, manufacturing output from factories rose and state governments eased the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, toll collections through FASTag rose 15.5 percent during the month as compared to June. The collections came in at Rs 2,976.4 crore, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told Moneycontrol.

July marks the second month when toll collections through FASTag have risen after the second wave of COVID-19 had caused the toll collection to fall in May. The collections through FASTag in July also reached the levels seen in March at Rs 3,086.32 crore, before the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHAI had witnessed its highest-ever toll collection through FASTag in March 2021 after it had made FASTag mandatory at toll booths across the country in February 2020.

The rise in toll collection was mostly due to truck rentals that rose 4-6 percent in July, data from the Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) showed. Truck rentals in July rose mostly on the back of factory output displaying a significant increase of 10-15 percent in dispatches, the IFTRT said.

The IFTRT has released data on truck rentals and it has been subdued for the past few months.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On the back of higher truck rentals, the number of FASTag toll transactions also rose to 19.233 in July from 15.786 crore in June and 11.65 crore in May.

The NHAI in June said it would wait till highway traffic volumes return to normal levels before launching its maiden infrastructure investment trust.