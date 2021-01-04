Farmers' protest | Vandalisation of business assets would hamper private investment in Punjab: Mohandas Pai

Vandalisation of business assets such as Reliance Jio towers in Punjab could hamper private sector investment in the state and subsequently job creation for the youth, said TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Pai said, “This damaging of the Jio towers has hurt the image of Punjab very badly.”

According to Pai, in the future, these incidents could impact the private sector investment in Punjab, especially when investors have the choice of investing anywhere in the country. Failing to protect the properties will destroy the faith of investors, he added.

Amid ongoing farmer protests in the country, Reliance Jio towers in Punjab were vandalised by protesters. According to reports, close to 1,500 towers of Jio were destroyed disrupting its services in the state.

In a statement on January 4, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said it has moved the Punjab High Court through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), seeking urgent intervention of authorities concerned “to bring a complete stop to the illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants.”

“These acts of violence have endangered the lives of thousands of its employees and caused damage and disruption to the vital communications infrastructure, sales and service outlets run by its subsidiaries in the two states,” the statement added. According to the RIL statement, the violence has been instigated and aided by vested interests and business rivals.

Pai has observed that the trend of increasing violence does not bode well for businesses, as the cost of doing business in India is more of an issue than ease of doing business.

“The big issue for businesses is the cost of doing business, which is high because of high supply chain cost, and high legal cost because of a broken justice system. And also lack of choices for businesses and consumers,” he added. The farm bills, he said, were an attempt to expand the choice of businesses and consumers and open up to private trade with the minimum guarantee given to farmers to protect their interests.

In addition, in the case of Reliance, the company is in the trade of retail distribution and its business dealing with grain is extremely small compared to that of the huge market. “Nobody expects either Adani or Reliance to become monopolists and dominate the grain trade in any part of India,” he added.

Total agriculture economy is Rs 32 lakh crore a year in terms of value addition, of which 18 lakh crore is just grains. "No Indian private company has the money or wherewithal to dominate this trade," he pointed out.

“So it is clear, the industry should fight back such vandalism and ask states to enforce the law as it is,” he added.