English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
auto refresh
March 06, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protesting farmers block highway outside Delhi to mark 100th day of agitation

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 100th day today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 100th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP)
system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.
  • March 06, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The call for blocking the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the agriculture-related legislations. The 136-km KMP expressway is also known as the western peripheral expressway.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 06, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers, young and old, headed in cars, trucks and tractors to the highway for a five-hour roadblock to oppose three farm laws, enacted in September 2020, they say hurt them by opening up the agriculture sector to private players.

  • March 06, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST

    Protesting farmers block Western Peripheral Expressway as stir enters 100th day ##Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers block Western Peripheral Expressway in Kundli, Sonipat following their announcement of blocking the Expressway today from 11 am-4 pm.

  • March 06, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Haryana took 'decisive steps' to help farmers: Governor

    Amid the continuing protest over the new agri-marketing laws, Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya yesterday said the state government has taken several "decisive steps" towards doubling farmers' income. In his address at the beginning of the Budget session in the assembly, Arya said the Haryana government has "vigorously pursued" in the Supreme Court the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue, over which the state is locked in a dispute with neighbouring Punjab. He praised the state government for its "apt handling" of the coronavirus pandemic. The customary Governor's address reflects the policies of the state government. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 06, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi court grants bail to 19-year-old accused

    Right to protest means the right to peaceful protest and not to resort to violence of any kind, even on provocation, observed a Delhi Court while granting bail to a 19-year-old youth in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agri laws. The court said though the riot which broke out on that day was violent and none of the act of the rioters/protesters comes within the purview of democratic right of protest, the guilt or innocence of the applicant is a matter of trial and nothing can be said about it at this stage. (PTI)

  • March 06, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking withdrawal of farm laws, CM slams BJP leaders

    The Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the Central farm laws while Chief Minister Amarinder Singh slammed BJP leaders for their "reprehensible" statements against farmers protesting the legislations and asserted that they were not anti-nationals. He appealed to the Centre to withdraw all cases and notices against the agitating farmers to build a congenial environment for an amicable solution to the issue. Introducing the resolution, Singh said these laws cannot be allowed to remain on the statute book to the "detriment" of the farmers, as not only are they "against the principles of cooperative federalism but their objectives are apparently preposterous". The resolution, which was passed unanimously by those present in the House, expressed the angst of the legislators against the "inconsiderate and unresponsive attitude" of the Centre, which has "aggravated the situation and enhanced unrest and anguish amongst the farmers". (PTI)

  • March 06, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Haryana Congress MLAs wear black armbands to express solidarity with protesting farmers

    To express solidarity with farmers protesting against the new agri laws, main opposition Congress MLAs in Haryana wore black armbands on the opening day of the state assembly's budget session in Chandigarh yesterday. However, Home Minister Anil Vij took strong exception to these black bands, telling the opposition members that they should have at least removed these when the "national anthem and the national song" were being played in the House. (PTI)

  • March 06, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest.

    The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 101st day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.