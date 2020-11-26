PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers protest | Air India offers free rescheduling of flights for affected passengers

Senior police officials said heavy deployment was made on the Faridabad, Singhu and Gurgaon border crossings with Haryana and vehicle checking was intensified as a precautionary measure in view of the protest march.

PTI

Air India has said passengers affected due to traffic disruption on Thursday amid closure of the borders of the national capital region (NCR) will be allowed to reschedule their flights for free.

People coming to the national capital from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh faced traffic snarls at several border crossings as the Delhi Police intensified vehicle checking in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers from Punjab against the Centre's farm laws.

"In view of traffic disruption in NCR region due to closure of Delhi borders, we are allowing no-show waiver & one free reschedule to passengers who couldn't report for their flights," Air India said on Twitter. "Waiver will be valid for flights scheduled out of Delhi airport only for 26th Nov '20," it added.

Close

Will quit politics if MSP dismantled: Haryana CM Khattar asks Punjab CM Amarinder to not incite farmers 

Senior police officials said heavy deployment was made on the Faridabad, Singhu and Gurgaon border crossings with Haryana and vehicle checking was intensified as a precautionary measure in view of the protest march. Farmers from Punjab were scheduled to reach Delhi through five highways connecting the city as part of their march.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 09:59 pm

tags #Air India #Business #Farmers protest

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.