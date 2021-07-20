Farmer unions, welfare groups unaware about agriculture SMS portal, eight years after its launch

The SMS portal for farmers, mKisan, appears to be a non-starter.

Eight years since the launch of mKisan, several prominent farmers unions and farmer welfare organisations said that they are unaware about its existence.

The SMS portal enables state governments and the central government departments and organisations to disseminate information to agriculture and allied sectors about a variety of subjects like latest agriculture practices, monsoon updates and commodity price alerts, among others.

It was launched in 2013.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Satyavan, President of the All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan said: "I did not know that such an information portal is available and as per my understanding, none of the farmers that we work with are aware about it either."

"Before the 1991 reforms, the government used to place an agriculture inspector and a rural development officer who would share the information with the farmers. That should be done again instead of sending SMS where there is no two-way communication and most farmers do not have access to mobile phones or do not know how to use it," he remarked.

The information is provided to farmers through SMS, Voice and Pull SMS services for them to register and offer feedback on the Interactive Voice Response System service.

According to the mKisan website, an estimated 51 million farmers have registered on the portal.

Information and SMS alerts are sent out in 12 languages -Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and English.

Avik Saha from All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said that he is unaware about the existence of such a portal.

Raju Shetti, President of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, the influential farmers’ union from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, also said that he is oblivious to the existence of any SMS portal.

Said Kiran Kumar Vissa of Rythu Swarajya Vedika: "It's only recently that I came to know about this portal but none of the farmers that we work with in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana seem to be using it. In theory it may be popular and would be giving alerts and information even in the vernacular languages, but in practice, only Hindu and English are being used hence very few people know about this."

Vissa also added that due to the significant digital divide between the urban and the rural areas, not all farmers have access to mobile phones.

"Further, people in rural areas change their phone numbers very frequently so we do not know how many re-register themselves for updates. Moreover, there is no way of knowing if the farmers are even reading the SMS sent to them as most people tend to ignore updates or do not find them useful enough," he noted.

As per NABARD's All India Rural Financial Inclusion Survey from 2016-17, there are an estimated 100.7 million agricultural households in India.