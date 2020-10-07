172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|farmer-agitation-msp-is-there-and-will-continue-says-fm-nirmala-sitharaman-5931591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Farmer Agitation: MSP is there and will continue, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that under "certain other governments" the focus was only on giving and increasing MSP for paddy and wheat and they did not 'bother' about other crops.

Moneycontrol News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 6 defended the new farm laws passed by the Parliament, saying that the minimum support price (MSP) will not be scrapped.

"I find that absolutely unreasonable to keep speculating on it and say that this is the concern of the farmer. MSP is there, it was there and it shall continue to be there," Sitharaman was quoted as saying by Financial Express.

Farmers across India up in arms against farm bills, tractor set afire at India Gate

Farmers in many parts of the country, particularly in Punjab and Haryana,  have held protests and voiced their opposition to these new laws that aim to overhaul the way farmers sell their produce.

Sitharaman also made a veiled attack at the Congress, saying under "certain other governments" the focus was only on giving and raising MSP for paddy and wheat and they did not 'bother' about other crops.

Though 20-23 items were covered under the MSP regime but "those who gave" support price limited only for paddy and wheat and not for other crops were crying foul, raising apprehensions that the government may do away with the system of MSP and it was surprising, she said, in an apparent reference to the Congress and others protesting against the Centre's measures.

Only after the BJP took over the reins of power in 2014, the MSP was extended to other crops beyond wheat and paddy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sitharaman said.

(With inputs from PTI) 
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 09:16 am

