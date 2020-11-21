Farm bill row | Punjab farmers end blockades for 15 days, allow train services to resume from November 23

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on November 21 said farmer unions in the state have decided to end rail blockades for 15 days. He welcomed this step as it would restore normalcy, and requested the central government to resume rail services.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Kisan Unions. Happy to share that starting 23rd Nov night, Kisan Unions have decided to end rail blockades for 15 days. I welcome this step since it will restore normalcy to our economy. I urge Central Govt to resume rail services to Punjab forthwith," Punjab CM wrote on Twitter.



Earlier on Thursday, Capt Singh had requested the Union government not to link the restoration of freight services with the movement of passenger trains.

Apart from this, the Punjab CM also requested the Centre in creating a congenial environment for ending the prolonged farmers' agitation. The farmers have been agitating over the farm bills, but have stated that they would allow the passenger trains to run in the state if the Centre starts running the goods trains first.

The proposal by the farmers' bodies was refused by the central government which has said that either it would ply both freight and passenger trains or none.

Following the suspension of freight services in the state, supplies of fertilizers for the agriculture sector and coal for thermal power plants have been hit. Meanwhile, India Railways on Friday claimed that it incurred a loss of Rs 2,220 crore, including Rs 67 crore in passenger revenue.