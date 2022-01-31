MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    FarEye announces $1.22 million ESOP buyback programme

    FarEye plans to execute the buyback of vested ESOPs using its cash reserves.

    PTI
    January 31, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Software-as-a-service firm FarEye on Monday announced a buyback programme worth $1.22 million for employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) holders.

    This liquidation comes on the back of a $739,000 ESOP liquidation that the company offered in December 2020 to reward its employees.

    "Our people are our greatest asset and their hard work and dedication have enabled us to grow rapidly over the past year. This ESOP is our way of showing our gratitude and, in turn, making our employees become partners in our success,” FarEye CEO Kushal Nahata said in a statement.

    FarEye plans to execute the buyback of vested ESOPs using its cash reserves.

    "Under this liquidation, eligible employees have the opportunity to liquidate a fixed proportion of their vested ESOPs for a combined value of $1.22 million."

    Close

    Related stories

    "There has been no distinction made between present and past employees, as the company looks to acknowledge the contribution of all members of the FarEye family in their journey,” the statement said.

    The company has over 700 employees across the globe and has plans to increase its employee strength to over 1,000 this year.

    "In the last year, the number of ESOP holders jumped more than 400 per cent to over 200 employees, a number that is expected to grow rapidly,” the statement said.

    Last year, FarEye raised $100 million in Series-E funding.

    The company has five global offices from where it handles over 150 customers across more than 30 countries.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #ESOP #FarEye
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 06:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.