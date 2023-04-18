 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fantasy sports revenue likely to grow over 3 fold to Rs 25,240 crore by FY27: Report

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST

The report claimed that India is the fastest-growing FS (fantasy sports) market in the world with over 300 fantasy sports platforms (FSPs) and 18 crore users.

Fantasy sports' revenue is likely to grow over three-fold to Rs 25,240 crore by FY2027, a joint report by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports and Deloitte India said on April 18.

"The industry grew by 31 per cent to Rs 6,800 crore in FY22. It is expected to touch Rs 25,240 crore by FY27," the report said.

According to the report, the FS industry attracted Rs 15,000 crore in FDI till FY22, which is likely to touch Rs 25,000 crore by FY27.