Fancy a meal with Warren Buffett? Be prepared for a 7-figure bill

Every year, people place bids to have lunch with Warren Buffett to pick his brain on investing and wealth management.

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun has won the auction this year, with a record bid of $4.57 million.

Sun, 28, is the founder of cryptocurrency platform TRON and the founder if BitTorrent.

This meeting will likely be an interesting one, since the Berkshire Hathaway chairman has publicly called bitcoin "probably rat poison squared".

The price is roughly 38 percent higher than the previous year's bid of $3.3 million from an anonymous individual.

The lunch usually takes place at Manhattan's Smith & Wollensky steakhouse, and is conducted in support of San Francisco-based Glide Foundation.

Five bidders placed 18 bids this year in the auction, according to a Reuters report.

The auction takes place on eBay and is usually held for four to five days.

These annual lunches with the 'Oracle of Omaha' have been held for two decades and raised over $30 million for the charity, according to a report by Bloomberg.

In 2000, the auction's first winner, who is anonymous, paid $25,000.

Glide Foundation is a charity which provides shelters for people who are homeless. Buffett's late wife Susan Thompson had introduced him to the organisation.

Indian America investor Mohnish Pabrai, Zurich based investor Guy Spier and Aiykum Solar CEO Harina Kapoor won the bid in 2007. The winning bid was $650,100, according to the Bloomberg report.

Pabrai last year said his biggest learning from the meeting with the "Oracle of Omaha" was to stop worrying about societal expectations.

Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn and hedge fund manager Ted Weschler are among previous winners of the auction. Weschler also had the privilege of having lunch with Buffett two years in a row, paying $2.6 million on each occasion. He was eventually hired at Berkshire Hathway in 2012, and is currently an investment manager at the company.

The lunch is not the only philanthropic initiative by Buffett, who has promised to give away 99 percent of his wealth.

In 2018, he donated about $3.4 billion in total, most of which went to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to Forbes.

In 2010, Buffett and Bill Gates began the Giving Pledge, asking billionaires to donate money to charitable causes.