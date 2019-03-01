App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 11:35 AM IST

FAME II scheme to see faster adoption of EVs: Tata Motors

Tata Motors on Friday said the FAME II scheme would help faster adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. While welcoming the initiative, the auto major said the revised scheme brings policy stability in the EV space.

Tata Motors on Friday said the FAME II scheme would help faster adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. While welcoming the initiative, the auto major said the revised scheme brings policy stability in the EV space.

"We welcome the move by the government on approving FAME II. It brings clarity and policy stability in the industry, thus creating an environment for all the ecosystem players to commit to the journey of sustainability," Tata Motors President - Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

The company sees this as the key intervention in accelerating penetration of electric vehicles and realisation of government's Vision 2030, he added.

The government aims to have 100 per cent electrification of public transport and 40 per cent of personal mobility by 2030.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 11:30 am

