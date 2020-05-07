Fairly optimistic IT spends will return, even increase: Infosys' Pravin Rao

Information Technology and associated services sectors are among the many that have taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, with results for the next quarter also expected to be far from good.

Amid this scenario, Infosys is focused on “getting back to work or to whatever the new normal would be, in a calibrated manner,” UB Pravin Rao, COO of Infosys told the Hindu BusinessLine.

“We will probably have up to 5 percent of the workforce coming back to work, then extend it to 15-20 percent and then to 40 percent. In another four to six months, we will get a good percentage of the workforce returning,” he said.

However, the future model would be more hybrid allowing employees to “switch seamlessly between work from the office and work from home”.

From the industry perspective, Rao said clients are now looking at short to medium term impact, shifting investment priorities and conserving cash. Investments in developing internal infrastructure are also being looked at as a priority to be resilient for remote work.

He was optimistic about India’s future in the global IT scene, stating that India has proven its resilience by enabling work from home quickly. He added that investments in technology will increase as more sectors look to enhance remote working for social distancing.

“I am fairly optimistic that not only will spends come back, but they will also increase and Indian IT companies will have a great opportunity to capture a big share of them,” he added.

With remote working capabilities, he noted, visa restrictions like those proposed by the US may also not be big disruptions. “The industry has learnt to live with it. As a company, we have been less dependent on visa over the years. We have recruited more than 10,000 laterals and people from universities; we have created hubs,” he said.

Rao also spoke about former Chairman Narayana Murthy’s comments on extending workdays to 10 hours for six days over the next two to three years, stating that the factor would be demand.

“It depends on the client’s comfort … If you have a lot more demand than supply then we need to look at the models. But in the foreseeable future, it’s more about demand than about supply,” he added.