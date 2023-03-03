 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Fairfax Financial Holdings settle case with Sebi; pays Rs 29.25 lakh as settlement charges

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

The order came after Fairfax proposed to settle the instant proceedings through a settlement order "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law".

It was alleged that Fairfax was not compliant with the provisions of mutual fund norms even after completion of the one-year grace period.

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-backed Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFHL) has settled with Sebi a case pertaining to alleged violation of mutual fund regulations.

Fairfax paid Rs 29.25 lakh as settlement charges to the regulator.

The order came after Fairfax proposed to settle the instant proceedings through a settlement order "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law".

"The instant proceedings initiated against the applicant (Fairfax) vide show cause notice dated October 8, 2021 is disposed of," Sebi's Whole Time Member S K Mohanty said in the settlement order passed on Wednesday.