Fairfax denies reports of mulling stake sale in Bangalore International Airport

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

The clarification came hours after a report said that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is working with an adviser on the potential listing that could take place as soon as next year.

Fairfax owns majority stake of 54% in BIAL (Representative image)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has denied reports of planning to sell its stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), CNBC TV-18 reported on November 17.

The news channel has learnt from Fairfax that it has no intent of selling its ownership stake in the airport.

The clarification came hours after Bloomberg reported that the Indian arm of Fairfax is planning to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of BIAL valued at $3.7 billion as soon as next year

The report added that Fairfax is working with an adviser on the potential listing that could take place as soon as next year.

The offering may raise between Rs 30-40 billion, sources told the publication. The IPO may comprise of around 75 percent primary shares and the rest in existing shares, a person familiar with the matter reportedly added.

Earlier this week, reports had claimed that the Adani group, which holds a major stake in a number of key airports across the country, has approached Fairfax to buy a stake in BIAL.