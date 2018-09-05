Fact check | Is the banking sector lending less to industry?

Despite vacating office in September last year, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan continues to be a bogeyman for detractors of his economic policies. On September 3, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar laid the blame for lacklustre economic growth over the past half-a-dozen quarters on the former RBI governor, saying his policies of fiscal prudence and tighter lending norms shut the tap on credit to industry.

"There was a trend of declining growth and why was it declining? Growth was declining because of rising non-performing assets in the banking sector. When this government assumed office, those figures were about Rs 4 lakh crore. It rose to Rs 10.5 lakh crore by mid-2017," he said in an interview to ANI.

Kumar went on to say that new mechanisms for identifying and classifying stressed assets were responsible for the mess in the banking sector, which in turn had dried up funds to capital-intensive industries. He also attributed the decline in the GDP growth rate to deleveraging of credit.

However, Kumar’s comments overlook the fact that the banking sector has benefited from the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code of 2016, whereby banks have been able to make substantial recoveries on loans gone sour. Rajan had championed the institution of a body to expedite the time involved in liquidating zombie companies and maximising recoveries by recycling bad debt.

The allegation that cash-strapped banks are giving the cold shoulder to industry is unfounded. According to data compiled by RBI on the sectoral deployment of bank credit, lending to industries has remained robust throughout the years Rajan was at the helm. The total outstanding credit to micro-and-small, medium, and large industries was Rs 23,71,500 crore in September 2013, when Rajan took over as governor of India’s central bank.

Industrial credit rose to Rs 27,45,500 crore in February 2016, before plateauing around the Rs 26 lakh crore-mark subsequently. As the asset base of banks has grown over the years, so has their exposure to companies, both large and small. In January 2011, the total outstanding loans to industry was Rs 15,39,800 crore. This figure has increased by 71 percent, to Rs 26,37,100 crore in July last year.

Despite bad loans weighing on their balance sheets, banks have not lost faith in power of enterprise. The growth rate of industrial credit might have slowed over the past couple of years, but in absolute terms, industry has been the recipient of a third of all loans disbursed by banks as of July.

The net NPAs of Indian banks has been on the rise. The RBI’s Database on Indian Economy shows that the quantum of loans classified as stressed assets increased drastically over the past couple of years. This should be seen as a direct consequence of the stringent asset classification norms endorsed by the RBI under Rajan's leadership.

The RBI’s interpretation of the Basel-III norms is stricter than the original, giving less leeway to banks to engineer a change in their financial position by lending over and above the minimum liquidity requirement prescribed by the central bank.

Net NPAs of banks increased by over 10 times in the space of seven years, from Rs 38,725.1 crore in 2011 to Rs 4,33,009.7 crore in 2017, according to RBI data. Bad loans on the books of public sector banks (PSBs) stood at Rs 3,83,088.93 crore, around 88 percent of all NPAs in the banking sectors. Private lenders have fared slightly better than their state-owned peers, accumulating Rs 47,780.2 crore in stressed assets by 2017-end. However, their relatively smaller exposure to industry has insulated them from the blowback of such loans subsequently coming a cropper.

The recent spurt in bad loans is also indicative of the fact that indiscriminate lending on the part of banks in the past have come back to haunt them in the light of tighter regulatory scrutiny and external factors such as demonetisation and the transition to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

However, to attribute sluggish GDP growth to banking reform would be inaccurate since industrial credit has remained steady since the turn of the decade. By sanitising the liabilities on the books of banks, the RBI is laying the foundation for greater transparency and accountability, a move that could pave the way for sustainable credit growth.