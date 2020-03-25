App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Facing difficulties in running factories for production of essential items: HUL

The leading FMCG company has sought that "clear instructions" have to be given to the enforcement authorities so that essential items supply chain runs smoothly, HUL said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
FMCG firm Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said the company has been facing a "significant amount of difficulty" in running the factories and transportation of goods for the last couple of days in the wake of lockdowns due to coronavirus spread.

HUL manufactures personal hygiene products such as hand wash, soaps and sanitisers under Lifebuoy brand and is also one of leading producers of laundry detergents, floor cleaners and disinfectants -- these products are needed in fight against Covid-19.

Close

Besides, it also manufactures several food items, which are exempt from the lockdown.

“In the last couple of days, there has been a significant amount of difficulty in running the factories and transportation of goods. The government has rightly permitted food, vegetables, groceries and medicines to be excluded from the lockdown," said an HUL spokesperson.

“However, clear instructions need to be provided to the enforcement authorities across states so that these essential items and the supply chain around it is allowed to function,” he added.

According to HUL, it is important that the company fulfil the surge in demand for handwash, sanitizers, floor cleaners and hygiene products during the spread of pandemic Coronavirus.

“We  are making every effort to produce and bring to the market these products in an uninterrupted manner,” it added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a complete lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Due to lockdowns, several companies functioning in various sectors have halted their manufacturing operations.

According to Health Ministry data, over 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 07:55 am

tags #Business #Companies #Hindustan Unilever #HUL

