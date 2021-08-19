MARKET NEWS

Facebook India's Arun Srinivas on why this is a great time to be an influencer

Moneycontrol’s Karunya Rao caught up with Arun Srinivas, Director of Global Business Group at Facebook India, to talk about how brands and individuals have warmed up to online models and communication via social media. He talks about: - Paradigm shift in the way brands communicated their message online - How content creators are making the most of what Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp have to offer - Tips for becoming a successful creator/influencer - Why this is a great time to be a creator, how to increase your visibility and make money from your content

