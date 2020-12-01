Facebook's content review board picks first six cases which include nudity, hate speech and misinformation

Facebook's Oversight Board is a separate body in which people can appeal if they disagree with decisions the social media giant made about their content on Facebook or Instagram.

With an aim to create transparency and win customers' trust, Facebook's Oversight Board on December 1 announced that they have picked the first six cases it will to review if the social media giant took appropriate action with controversial content or not.

Facebook's Oversight Board is a separate body in which people can appeal if they disagree with the decisions the company made about their content on Facebook or Instagram. This board even chose three cases which involved hate speech and others involving comments about incenting violence, misinformation about Covid-19, and nudity.

Earlier in October 2020, Facebook began accepting cases and mentioned in its blog post that it will continue to receive appeals while considering these six cases. Apart from this, Facebook will also refer cases that it sees as significant and difficult.

"This model of independent oversight represents a new chapter in online governance, and we’re committed to implementing the board’s decisions. We look forward to the board’s first decisions, which should be issued in the months to come," Facebook said in the blog post.

Among other details, Facebook's board also announced that its public comment system is now live and it will allow anyone -- from general public to subject matter experts and civil society organisations -- to submit research and perspectives relating to cases.

The new Oversight Board Trustees include five additional members who will join Chairperson Paul G. Haaga, Jr. They include Kristina Arriaga, Cherine Chalaby, Wanda Felton, Kate O’Regan and Robert Post.

The new trustees will help in ensuring that the board is fulfilling its stated purposes, to oversee and manage the financial operations of the Oversight Board and to appoint board members in accordance with the board’s charter and bylaws. However, they will not be involved in hearing cases or in the board’s exercise of independent judgment on content issues.