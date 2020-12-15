MARKET NEWS

Facebook's Collab has officially rolled out, here's everything we know so far

News about the TikTok-like app developed by Facebook first appeared in May, when the app was made available on an invite-only basis. However now, users in the US can download Collab.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 06:48 PM IST
Collabs are three independent videos that play in sync. Users can create their own arrangement by adding in their own recordings or by swiping and discovering an arrangement to complete the composition. (Facebook)

Starting December 15, Facebook's most recent venture Collab will be available for download from the iOS and App Store in the US.

News about the TikTok-like app developed by Facebook first appeared in May, when the app was made available on an invite-only basis. However now, users in the US can download the app.

What is Collab?

It is a collaborative app that allows creators and fans to connect create, watch, and mix and match original videos, starting with music.

Collabs are three independent videos that play in sync. Users can create their own arrangement by adding in their own recordings or by swiping and discovering an arrangement to complete the composition.

How does it work? 

When you open Collab, you’re greeted with a feed of collabs. Creating a collab is as simple as swiping on any row to bring in a new video clip that matches your composition.

You can also record your own contribution to any song, or start a brand new collab, according to a blog post by Facebook.

"With Collab, you feel like you’re jamming with the band from the comfort of your bedroom. The most important factor: no musical experience is required — if you can swipe, you can create a collab," it said in the blog post.

According to the latest update, a user can even use external audio interfaces to bring music from electronic instruments like keyboards, guitars, and drum kits into their recordings.

This is not the first time Facebook has attempted to rival TikTok.

In a previous attempt, it launched another app called Lasso. The standalone app allows users to record themselves dancing and lip-syncing to music, similar to TikTok.
first published: Dec 15, 2020 06:48 pm

