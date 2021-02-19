MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Facebook used 'deeply wrong' ad metrics for 'significantly' increased revenue

The social media giant had requested to keep some filings confidential due to its sensitivity but the judge ruled that the matter involved public interest, the report said.

Moneycontrol News
February 19, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
Facebook (Image: Reuters)

Facebook (Image: Reuters)

Documents made public in a lawsuit against Facebook Inc alleged that the digital platform ignored the concerns raised by employees about its "deeply wrong" ad reach estimation and reporting, Bloomberg reported.

In a lawsuit against Facebook filed by a small business owner alleged US District judge ruled that the company has overestimated its "potential reach." A US District Judge threw out Facebook's defense of breach of contract and gave a go-ahead for the trial.

The social media giant had requested to keep some filings confidential due to its sensitivity but the judge ruled that the matter involved public interest, the report said.

“Facebook knew the problem was largely due to fake and duplicate accounts,” but didn't correct it as it would have affected the revenue significantly. The Financial Times first reported on the case filings.

“It’s revenue we should have never made given the fact it’s based on wrong data,” product manager Yaron Fidler had responded in an email. Another employee stated that “the status quo in ad reach estimation and reporting is deeply wrong.”

Close

Related stories

Reportedly, the filings allege that the top executives including Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg were aware of the issue with the metric when Fidler had proposed fixing the issue. However, the social media giant refused to do it as the revue would be hit "significantly."

[Inputs from The Verge]
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Facebook #Sheryl Sandberg #social media
first published: Feb 19, 2021 12:58 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.