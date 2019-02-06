App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook unveils digital skilling, mentorship programme in 5 Indian states

The programme -- Going Online As Leaders (GOAL) -- will see 25 eminent personalities from diverse backgrounds like business, education and health to politics, arts and entrepreneurship volunteering and personally mentoring four girls each from tribal communities in these states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Facebook on Wednesday announced a digital skilling, mentorship programme aimed at inspiring and guiding tribal girls in five states to become village-level digital leaders for their communities. "Spanning across West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, the initiative seeks to nurture and train young girls from India's tribal heartland across three core areas - digital literacy, life skills, leadership and entrepreneurship," Facebook said in a statement.

The programme -- Going Online As Leaders (GOAL) -- will see 25 eminent personalities from diverse backgrounds like business, education and health to politics, arts and entrepreneurship volunteering and personally mentoring four girls each from tribal communities in these states.

"Spanning a period of one year, the programme will see on-ground trainers impart digital literacy to the identified girls through a dedicated digital skilling curriculum while the 25 women leaders mentor them via Facebook or WhatsApp on a fortnightly basis," the statement added.

To be a part of the programme, applicants will be required to be over 18 years of age and of tribal origin.

"The programme will specifically focus on girls who've dropped out of school due to financial constraints, reside near the skilling centre to ensure regular participation," the statement added.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 09:58 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Facebook #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.