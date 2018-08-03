App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook to spend an additional $10 million on Mark Zuckerberg's security this year: Report

In terms of manpower itself, Zuckerberg would require at least 10 people, each commanding six figure salaries, a cost that would easily go above $1 million.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Facebook is expected to spend an additional $10 million on the security arrangement of its founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company spent close to $7.33 million last year. The report quoted security professionals saying that given the high profile of Zuckerberg and his family, $ 10 million would be the minimum sum for his security detail at his home as well as his various travels around the world.

Zuckerberg is known to post a lot of content from his personal life on Facebook, from videos of him grilling meat in his backyard to pictures of him posting quality time with his family.

Facebook has also been under the limelight after he was asked to testify in court over the leak of 76 million users’ data to research firm Cambridge Analytica — an event that was alleged to have influenced the 2016 US elections.

Recent news of the propagation of fake news via Facebook leading to violence in Sri Lanka and India has shown the social media website in a bad light.

The report pointed out that even if the net worth of the individual was high (Zuckerberg is estimated to be around $ 68.6 billion), a more reticent personality that avoided media interviews and makes anonymous donations to charity would have been easier to secure, as it would be easier to blend with the public.

Ensuring the security of Zuckerberg would involve both the required security personnel and the equipment in place. In terms of manpower, security experts say Zuckerberg would require at least 10 people, each commanding six figure salaries, a cost that would easily go above $1 million.

Even one’s devices could compromise the security of the individual. Putting aside cellphones, tablet and other electronic devices, smart appliances such as toilets and even refrigerators, could compromise the cyber security of the individual.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 07:58 pm

