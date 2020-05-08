App
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook to allow employees to work remotely until year end

The social media giant also expects most offices to stay closed until July 6, according to a company spokesperson.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Facebook Inc said on Friday it would allow its workers who are able to work remotely to do so until the end of the year as the coronavirus pandemic forces governments to extend stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the disease.

The social media giant also expects most offices to stay closed until July 6, according to a company spokesperson.

The virus, which has infected more than 3.8 million people globally so far, has forced strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work from home emerging as the new norm.

First Published on May 8, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Facebook #World News

