you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook, T-Hub pick 10 startups for 'India Innovation Accelerator' programme

The programme will support growth of startups focused on finding solutions for social challenges using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in areas of good health and well-being and agriculture among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Facebook and T-Hub, a Telangana government's incubator for startups, July 17 announced the list of ten selected startups for the second edition of their programme "India Innovation Accelerator."

According to a press release issued by T-Hub, Facebook's FBStart will also be available to the selected startups under the aegis of the programme and provide access to technical support, ad credits and credits for tools and services from dozens of premier partners.

Furthermore, the cohort startups will have access to T-Hub's ecosystem and PwC India's industry experts to scale their businesses, it said.

The final cohort of 10 AI startups was selected from over 140 applications received from across India and after an exciting pitch session held at the Facebook office in Gurgaon.

The participants were reviewed based on quality of technology-based solutions, product/solution market readiness and social impact among other relevant parameters, the release said.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 08:29 pm

tags #Facebook #India #T-Hub #Technology

