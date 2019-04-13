App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook spends $22.6 million to keep Mark Zuckerberg safe

Mark Zuckerberg has drawn a base salary of $1 for the past three years, and his "other" compensation was listed at $22.6 million, most of which was for his personal security.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Facebook Inc more than doubled the money it spent on Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg's security in 2018 to $22.6 million, a regulatory filing showed on April 12.

Zuckerberg has drawn a base salary of $1 for the past three years, and his "other" compensation was listed at $22.6 million, most of which was for his personal security.

Nearly $20 million went towards security for Zuckerberg and his family, up from about $9 million the year prior. Zuckerberg also received $2.6 million for personal use of private jets, which the company said was part of his overall security programme.

Facebook has in the past few years faced public outcry over its role in Russia's alleged influence on the 2016 U.S. presidential election and has come under fire following revelations that Cambridge Analytica obtained personal data from millions of Facebook profiles without consent. (https://bit.ly/2Gbb9cn

related news

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg took home $23.7 million in 2018 compared to $25.2 million last year.

Separately, Facebook said Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings would vacate his seat on the social media company's board and not be nominated for re-election.

Hastings' departure comes as the Menlo Park-based company beefs up its push into videos. Hastings has served on Facebook's board since 2011.

The company also said it would nominate PayPal's senior vice president of core markets, Peggy Alford, to its board in place of University of North Carolina President Emeritus Erskine Bowles, who will also not be re-nominated.

Facebook shares closed at $179.07 Friday evening.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 08:00 am

tags #Business #Companies #Facebook #Mark Zukerberg

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant star i ...

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Exclusive: Jhanvi Kapoor's fitness trainer reveals how the fit actress ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur tur ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in South Kashm ...

Indian-origin Man in US Jailed for Life for Sexually Exploiting Minor

2 Poll Officials to Keep Tabs on NaMo TV, BJP Told Not to Air Content ...

Fake News Alert: No, This Photo Does Not Show the 'Youngest Parents in ...

IPL 2019 | Dhawan is Absolutely Unstoppable Once He’s In: Ganguly

PewDiePie Asked to Delete T-Series Diss Tracks, Whines About Having to ...

Top Senators Urge Trump to Put Off Decision on India's GSP Review Till ...

Jadeja's Outrageous Six to Ben Stokes is Now a Hilarious Meme

Australian Cricketer Found Guilty of Raping a Sleeping Woman

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Forced to choose between communalists and criminals as their netas, Bi ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 10: Early Communal riots b ...

Madhuraraja movie review: Mammootty and a bunch of beasts make it work ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.