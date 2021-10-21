MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Facebook says will pay French press for news

The deal was seen as a victory for France's battle to protect the publishing rights of the press and news agencies.

AFP
October 21, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST

Facebook said Thursday it had reached an agreement with some French newspapers to pay for news content shared by its users, months after Google announced plans to renumerate them for articles shown in web searches.

Facebook said the licensing agreement with the APIG alliance of national and regional newspapers "means that people on Facebook will be able to continue uploading and sharing news stories freely amongst their communities, whilst also ensuring that the copyright of our publishing partners is protected."

News outlets struggling with dwindling print subscriptions have long seethed at the failure of Google particularly to give it a cut of the millions it makes from ads displayed alongside news stories.

In January, Google said it had reached a draft agreement with APIG to pay publishers for a selection of content shown in its searches.

The deal was seen as a victory for France's battle to protect the publishing rights of the press and news agencies.

Close

France was the first country in the EU to enact a 2019 EU directive on these so-called neighbouring rights, but Google initially refused to comply, saying media groups already benefit by receiving millions of visits to their websites.

Facebook said that, beside paying for French content, it would also launch a French news service, Facebook News, in January to "give people a dedicated space to access content from trusted and reputable news sources."
AFP
Tags: #Business #Facebook #France #World News
first published: Oct 21, 2021 04:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.