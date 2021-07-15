MARKET NEWS

Facebook says it removed millions of hate speech pieces in first 3 months 2021

Social media giant Facebook Inc said on Thursday it removed more than 25 million pieces of hate speech content from its platform in the first three months of the year.

Reuters
July 15, 2021 / 06:53 PM IST

(More details awaited)
Reuters
first published: Jul 15, 2021 06:25 pm

