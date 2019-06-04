App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook says EU court opinion undermines freedom of speech

Facebook on June 4 said an EU court opinion calling for it to seek out content deemed illegal by a local court on its platform undermined free speech across borders.

An advisor to the EU's top court said on June 4 that Facebook could be ordered to seek out all content on its platform identical to that found to be illegal by a court injunction.

"This case raises important questions about freedom of expression online," the company said in an emailed comment.

"We remove content that breaks the law and our priority is always to keep people on Facebook safe. However, this opinion undermines the long-standing principle that one country should not have the right to limit free expression in other countries."
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 06:40 pm

