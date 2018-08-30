Facebook rolls out Watch video-on-demand service

Moneycontrol News

Technology giant Facebook has announced its Watch video-on-demand service across the world.

Facebook Watch is being seen as a competitor to Google’s YouTube.

The social network had launched the feature in 2017 in the US to serve as a platform for television episodes. Video content creators would be able to upload their work on the platform.

In a statement, Facebook has said that it plans to support content creators and publishers by giving them a platform on a global scale.

This would help in two critical areas — helping them generate money through their videos on Facebook and to gauge performance of their content on the platform.

Through its “Ad Breaks” program, Watch creators in countries such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand will be able to monetise their shows.

The Watch video service is also set to be made available in September, in 21 other countries that include France, Germany, Spain, Argentina and Thailand.

However, the content creator would be required to have 10,000 followers and generate 30,000 one minute views on a monthly basis.

To use Watch on iOS and Android, users will have to click on the Watch icon in the shortcuts bar or the “More” bookmark. Users can also find Watch on Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, and Oculus TV.