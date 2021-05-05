Facebook partners with government to launch tool to find nearest vaccine centres

Representational image

Tech giant Facebook has partnered with the Indian government to roll out a vaccine finder on its mobile application in India.

The tool aims to help people locate nearby places for vaccination and their timings, as per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Mashable reported.

It will also allow those above 45 years to find spots for walk-in options and display links to register and book appointments on the Co-WIN platform.

Apart from vaccination details, the tool will also provide information on how to seek emergency care and managing mild COVID-19 symptoms at home – as per information provided by UNICEF India.

Further, the company has announced a $10 million grant for emergency response efforts during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

In a post, Facebook said it is “partnering with the Government of India” and that the app will be available in 17 languages “to help people identify places nearby to get the vaccine”.

Besides the government, Facebook is also working with NGOs such as I Am Gurgaon, Hemkunt Foundation, Project Mumbai, Swasth, United Way and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) to “deploy funds” to build stock of critical medical supplies.

Medical supplies will include over 5,000 oxygen concentrators and other life-saving equipment like ventilators, BiPAP machines, it added.

In a post on March 15, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced the company’s global campaign “to bring 50 million people a step closer to getting Covid-19 vaccines”.

“We've already connected over 2 billion people to authoritative Covid-19 information. Now that many countries are moving towards vaccinations for all adults, we're working on tools to make it easier for everyone to get vaccinated as well,” he said.

Giving information about the tool then, he said the tool would also be introduced to Instagram and WhatsApp chatbots.

“The data shows the vaccines are safe and they work. They're our best hope for getting past this virus and getting back to normal life. I'm looking forward to getting mine, and I hope you are too,” he added.