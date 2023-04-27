 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Facebook parent Meta to resume hiring, beef up generative AI, ads, infra, Reality Labs teams

Vikas SN
Apr 27, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Meta has witnessed a rebound in its advertising sales in the first three months of 2023, after three straight quarters of revenue decline on a yearly basis.

Meta had announced plans to reduce its workforce by 21,000 people, with the first round of 11,000 job cuts in November 2022 and the second round of 10,000 layoffs that is set to complete in May 2023.

Facebook parent Meta plans to resume hiring in key priority areas after completing layoffs in May 2023, as the company's advertising sales return to growth after three straight quarters of revenue decline on a yearly basis.

Over the past few months, Meta has taken several measures to aggressively cut costs and become a more nimble organisation, as the company embarks on what chief executive Mark Zuckerberg dubbed as a "year of efficiency".

In a statement, Zuckerberg said they are "becoming more efficient so we can build better products faster and put ourselves in a stronger position to deliver our long term vision".